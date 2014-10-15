© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Qualcomm scoops up CSR for $2.5 billion

Qualcomm Incorporated has reached agreement with CSR plc whereby CSR will be acquired by Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.

The acquisition complements Qualcomm’s current offerings by adding products, channels, and customers in the growth categories of Internet of Everything (IoE) and automotive infotainment.



The acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of CSR is valued at approximately GBP 1.6 billion (USD 2.5 billion).



“The addition of CSR’s technology leadership in Bluetooth, Bluetooth Smart1 and audio processing will strengthen Qualcomm’s position in providing critical solutions that drive the rapid growth of the Internet of Everything, including business areas such as portable audio, automotive and wearable devices,” said Steve Mollenkopf, chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated. “Combining CSR’s highly advanced offering of connectivity technologies with a strong track record of success in these areas will unlock new opportunities for growth. We look forward to working with the innovative CSR team globally and further strengthening our technology presence in Cambridge and the UK.”