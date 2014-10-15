© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Ametherm inks it with Rhopoint Components

Ametherm has signed a distribution agreement with Rhopoint Components, a UK-based distributor of precision electronic components and sensor products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rhopoint Components is now carrying and providing technical support for Ametherm's lineup of inrush current limiters and NTC thermistors throughout Europe.



"Rhopoint Components has been carrying our acquired product lines for over 20 years with great success, so we are very excited to have the company offering our entire lineup as we expand our presence in Europe," said Mehdi Samii, vice president of sales and engineering at Ametherm. "We are also thrilled that our customers will have access to Rhopoint Components' technical support, which is second to none. The company's electrical engineers are available in the field and over the phone to help with any application."



"Ametherm's full line of inrush current limiters and NTC thermistors makes an exciting addition to our portfolio," said Ian Moore, sales and marketing director at Rhopoint Components. "The company provides some of the highest reliability and accuracy in the industry, and those characteristics are exactly what our customers need for their demanding applications."