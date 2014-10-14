© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

TE completes acquisition of Measurement Specialties

TE Connectivity has completed the previously announced acquisition of Measurement Specialties, Inc.

Measurement Specialties, a designer and manufacturer of sensors and sensor-based systems, offers a portfolio of sensor technologies including pressure, vibration, force, temperature, humidity, ultrasonics, position and fluid.



“The acquisition of Measurement Specialties establishes TE as a leader in the very attractive high-growth sensor market,” said Tom Lynch, TE Connectivity Chairman and CEO. “TE’s leadership in the connectivity market combined with Measurement Specialties’ broad sensor portfolio provides our customers with the broadest range of connectivity and sensor solutions in the industry. The acquisition of Measurement Specialties expands TE’s sensor business significantly, and builds on our strength in harsh environment applications. We look forward to offering our customers the most innovative solutions for their connectivity and sensor needs, and welcoming the talented team from Measurement Specialties to TE.”



Measurement Specialties will be included as part of TE’s Transportation Solutions segment.