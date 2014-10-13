© evertiq

Lynx adds new French distributor to its European team

Lynx Software Technologies has strengthened its European customer support with the addition of ISIT as a new distributor in France.

Based near Toulouse, France, ISIT will work alongside Lynx’ established development and support team based in Paris developing opportunities in both Lynx’ established aerospace and defence market, and in emerging medical, industrial, transportation and security applications including the new IoT connected embedded world.



Lee Cresswell, Sales Director, EMEA, Lynx Software Technologies, said, “Based at the heart of the French aerospace development, ISIT has a strong engineering team with a very deep knowledge and understanding of the application space in which we operate. They are very well established in our traditional markets of defense and aerospace, but are very alive to the emerging opportunities for Lynx RTOS and secure hypervisor technology in industrial, medical and transportation applications. ISIT is the ideal partner for Lynx in France.”



Didier Vidal, General Manager of ISIT added, “Lynx is known worldwide for the performance and reliability of its real time operating systems and its separation kernel hypervisor, and we are excited about this new partnership. We can now offer our customers a complete package to support their safety critical and secure software development programs, from processor selection, through the selection of a communication solution, the operating system and any separation kernel to the development of their application. The addition of a certified DO178-B RTOS solution is particularly important for us and for our customers.”