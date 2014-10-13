© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Cobar appoints distributor for Mexico

Cobar Solder Products Inc. has appointed LLE Soluciones Quimicas as its exclusive distributor for the majority of Mexico.

LLE Soluciones Quimicas will represent Cobar Solder Products Inc. in the following states in Mexico: Nuevo Leon, Sinloa, Jalisco, Mexico DF, Aguascalientes, Queretaro, Guanajuato, Moreles and Colina.



Director of Business Development for Cobar Solder Products Inc., Bill Yager explains the selection of a representative in Mexico: “It is our strategy to expand our entire portfolio of products with companies like LLE Soluciones Quimicas who have built a reputation for quality products, service and support and who can match our 30 years of industry experience.”