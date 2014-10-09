© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Rory Read steps down as CEO of AMD

AMD president and CEO, Rory Read, is stepping down as captain of the ship, as part of a transition plan. The company has appointed Dr. Lisa Su as his successor.

Read will support the transition in an advisory role, remaining with the company through the end of 2014.



"Leadership succession planning has been a joint effort between Rory and the board and we felt that Lisa's expertise and proven leadership in the global semiconductor industry make this an ideal time for her to lead the company," said Bruce Claflin, chairman of AMD's board of directors.



Dr. Su joined AMD in 2012 and was most recently chief operating officer responsible for integrating AMD's business units, sales, global operations and infrastructure enablement teams into a single market-facing organization responsible for all aspects of product strategy, product execution, sales and operations.



Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Su said, "I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to lead AMD during this important time of transformation. Our world-class technology assets combined with the incredible talent and passion of the AMD team provide us with a unique opportunity to shape the future of computing. I look forward to expanding on the strong foundation we have built under Rory's leadership as we develop industry-leading technologies and products for a diverse set of markets to drive sustainable and profitable growth."



Read stated, "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead such a talented team and proud of what we have accomplished during such an important chapter in the company's history. Together, we have established the right strategy to enable AMD to continue to grow and transform. I am confident that Lisa is the right leader to drive AMD forward."