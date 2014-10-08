© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

ERA supplies Copenhagen Airport

ERA has recently completed the third extension of its surface guidance system at the Copenhagen Airport Kastrup.

Currently 27 ERA multi-sensor surveillance ground-based stations and 238 pieces of SQUID vehicle tracking units are in operation there to ensure the safety of the Scandinavian airport.



Ten years ago, Copenhagen airport awarded the programme for safety to HITT as the prime contractor for the A-SMGCS integrating MSS with the ERA network of sensors and SQUID by ERA vehicle tracking units after an international tender. Since this time, the system has undergone three rounds of extension by ERA single-handedly (with the last one completed in 2014).