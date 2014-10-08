© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Cohu CEO to step down

Cohu has appointed Luis A. Mϋller as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective December 28, 2014, succeeding James A. Donahue who will retire as the Company’s President and CEO.

Luis Müller has ighteen years experience in the semiconductor equipment industry, including as President of Cohu’s Semiconductor Equipment Group (SEG) since January, 2011. Previously, he was Managing Director of SEG’s Rasco GmbH business unit in Germany from 2009 to 2010 and Vice President of SEG’s high speed pick and place handler products. Prior to joining Cohu in 2005, Mr. Mϋller spent nine years at Teradyne, where he held management positions in engineering and business development.



“Luis has done an outstanding job in every position he has held at Cohu,” said James Donahue. “He has been instrumental in the effective integration of our acquisitions and in growing Cohu to be the market leader in semiconductor test handling. We are fortunate to have an executive of his caliber ready to lead Cohu as our next CEO.”



“Cohu’s history of innovation and customer focus has made us the leader in the IC test handler industry,” said Luis Müller. “I’m excited to build on that history and lead the incredibly talented team of Cohu employees to grow our business.”