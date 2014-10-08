© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Osram and Toyoda Gosei extend their usage agreement

Toyoda Gosei and OSRAM GmbH, Germany have extended their agreement which allows the companies to use each other’s patents for specific light emitting diode (LED), including white LED, and laser technologies.

The original agreement of 2007 allowed both Osram and Toyoda Gosei significantly more freedom to develop, manufacture and market new products without fear of unintentional violations of patents. By facilitating research at both companies, new developments in LED technology were enabled, including an acceleration of research to improve the luminosity of LEDs.



The new agreement extends the scope of the patents covered by the original 2007 agreement, to include patents filed after the execution of the original agreement.