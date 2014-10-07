© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

congatec opens office in Bangalore, India

congatec AG has appointed Sajith Kandiyil as Business Development Manager (BDM) in India. Based at congatec’s India office.

Sajith Kandiyil, has more than 10 years of experience in the embedded industry as technical marketing engineer, most recently he held the position of BDM at Intel India where his prime focus was on embedded systems. In his new role, Sajith will be responsible for the multi-channel distribution strategy that includes both partner and direct sales.



“congatec offers reliable products that accelerate the time to market from product development to deployment. The company is therefore in a great position to utilize and ride the growth curve of the Indian industrial products market. I see a lot of opportunities for congatec to make a difference in the pace and way embedded systems are built and deployed in India,” explains Sajith.



“India is a strategic market where we see great potential for growth for our embedded technologies. With the assistance of Sajith, we will be able to provide quick and best support to our local customers as well as expand our position in the Indian market. His appointment is the next step of several planned sales and marketing expansions in the APAC region,” states Bryan Lin, VP Sales & Marketing Asia at congatec.