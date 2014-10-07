© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Panasonic establishes a new manufacturing company

Panasonic has established a new manufacturing company of lithium-ion batteries, Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America in Sparks, Nevada.

Tesla and Panasonic have been working together in various collaborative projects toward the popularisation and growth of electric vehicles since 2007.



A new company, Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America will be built in the Tesla Gigafactory, a large-scale battery manufacturing plant which has been discussed between Tesla and Panasonic, and will produce and sell lithium-ion batteries.



This new factory aims to enable a continuous reduction in the cost of long range battery packs in parallel with manufacturing at the volumes required to enable Tesla to meet its goal of advancing mass market electric vehicles.