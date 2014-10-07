© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Inphi completes acquisition of Cortina Systems

Inphi Corporation has completed the acquisition of Cortina Systems, including its High-Speed Interconnect and Optical Transport product lines in a transaction valued at USD 131 million.

The acquisition does not include Cortina's Access and Digital Home business, which was divested prior to the closing of the acquisition and will continue as an independent company.



"By finalizing the Cortina acquisition, we achieve an important milestone on our path to becoming the interconnect market leader," said Ford Tamer, President and CEO, Inphi. "We believe the combined resources, talent and winning designs will expand our differentiated solution offerings, accelerate innovation and strengthen the breadth and depth of our customer relationships. The combination of Cortina Systems and Inphi Corporation brings together not only a rich portfolio of products, but also two talented teams of R&D engineers, resulting in Inphi's ability to deliver greater comprehensive solutions to networking OEMs, enterprise and cloud data centers. In addition, because of the increased scale and combination of effort, Inphi can now achieve tangible operational and financial efficiencies which should lead to improved earnings leverage and financial performance as we move forward."