Farnell element14 signs with RECOM Power

Farnell element14 has added RECOM Power, a manufacturer and distribution of power converters and switching regulators, as one of its global power supply partners.

The partnership comes as an extension to an existing partnership in Asia via element14.



“Over the past decade, RECOM has invested heavily in product development, quality and in expanding its global footprint,” said Richard Halliday, Global Product Director at Premier Farnell. “After working with them in Asia Pacific, we’re very excited to expand our RECOM offering to customers in Europe and the Americas.”



“We are excited about the opportunity to extend our Asian franchise with Premier Farnell to EMEA and to the Americas,” said Karsten Bier, CEO at RECOM. “Premier Farnell’s global footprint now matches ours, and this gives us the utmost confidence that our mutual end customers all over the world will benefit from having Premier Farnell servicing their power requirements.”