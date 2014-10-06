© batman2000 dreamstime.com

European semi sales up 10.3% YoY

European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.231 billion in August, a 10.9% sequential increase over the same month in 2013, according to ESIA.

Looking at monthly growth rates, the logic market showed a relatively strong increase compared to other categories, continuing the upward trend started at the beginning of 2014. Revenues in the MOS microprocessor category grew strongly over July. In the memory market, the Total Flash and Nand memory showed a positive performance compared to July. All growth figures represent a three month rolling average.



Semiconductor devices designed to be used in specific applications registered a 0.7% growth compared to July, led by strong demand in the computer and IC cards areas.



On a YTD basis, semiconductor sales increased by 10.1% versus the same period in 2013. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in August 2014 were USD 28.435 billion, up 1.3% versus the previous month and up 9.4% versus the same month in 2013.



In August some exchange rate effects were noticeable when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.393 billion in August 2014, a 0.4% decrease over July and an increase of 8.3% versus August 2013.