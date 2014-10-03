© serban enache dreamstime.com

Nvidia powers new Honda infotainment system

Nvidia's Nvidia Tegra mobile processor will power the new Honda Connect in-car audio and information system in the 2015 Honda Civic, Civic Tourer and CR-V, which will be launched in Europe next year.

By integrating the Tegra automotive-grade processor, Honda becomes the 19th automaker to utilize Nvidia technology for in-vehicle infotainment applications.



"Honda is bringing Nvidia's advanced mobile technology to an important new segment of vehicles," said Rob Csongor, vice president and general manager for Automotive at Nvidia. "Inside these Honda models, the Nvidia Tegra solution leverages Android to deliver an open, flexible infotainment platform. One that bridges the world of smartphone apps and the requirements of the automotive industry but, most importantly, does so in a way that makes driving safer."