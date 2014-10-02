© ifixit Teardowns | October 02, 2014
See what's inside the new Samsung iPhone
Looking to refine the plastic-bodied Galaxy S5 and better combat the iPhone, Samsung presents to the world the sleek new Galaxy Alpha.
To us, it looks like they blended an iPhone 5s with a Galaxy S5 and poured the ensuing smartphone smoothie into an iPhone 6 sized package. The result—confusing. Lacking both the waterproof certification found in the S5 and the adhesive-free opening of the iPhone 6, the Alpha seems to be a double-whammy of disappointing resilience and lackluster repairability.
The Alpha suffers the same adhesive-laden opening procedure as its predecessor, this time with even thinner glass. Like in the S5, you have to remove the fragile display assembly to access anything other than the battery. Which brings us to the Alpha's one saving grace: Samsung continues to maintain its user replaceable battery design, a point we won't miss praising.
The Galaxy Alpha ends up in the middle of the pack, contrary to its leaderly name, with an inherited 5 out of 10 on the repairability scale.
Similar to the 4th and 5th generation iPhones, the Galaxy Alpha sports a straight, smooth metal bezel, with a chamfered edge.
The Alpha managed to squeeze itself into a slightly smaller form factor compared to the iPhone 6—and at 6.7 mm, it's a whole 0.2 mm thinner.
On the Galaxy S5, we saw Samsung move to a midframe sandwich design—two halves of an internal frame surround the motherboard under a display panel lid. We assumed this repair-hindering layered design was necessary to waterproof the S5—but unfortunately it carried over to the hydrophobic Alpha.
Like the iPhone 6, the Alpha decided to reroute its home button cable to protect it, opting to simply detach the home button from the display assembly, so that its cable now routes down into the interior.
It took about half an hour of heating and prying around the edge of the front panel before we succeeded in freeing the razor-thin display assembly—at 1.4 mm, it's less than half the thickness of the iPhone 6 front panel. To add insult to injury, replacing anything other than the battery requires first removing the display, risking extra damage on the way to a repair.
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit. All images have zoom function.
The Alpha suffers the same adhesive-laden opening procedure as its predecessor, this time with even thinner glass. Like in the S5, you have to remove the fragile display assembly to access anything other than the battery. Which brings us to the Alpha's one saving grace: Samsung continues to maintain its user replaceable battery design, a point we won't miss praising.
The Galaxy Alpha ends up in the middle of the pack, contrary to its leaderly name, with an inherited 5 out of 10 on the repairability scale.
Teardown Highlights:
Similar to the 4th and 5th generation iPhones, the Galaxy Alpha sports a straight, smooth metal bezel, with a chamfered edge.
The Alpha managed to squeeze itself into a slightly smaller form factor compared to the iPhone 6—and at 6.7 mm, it's a whole 0.2 mm thinner.
On the Galaxy S5, we saw Samsung move to a midframe sandwich design—two halves of an internal frame surround the motherboard under a display panel lid. We assumed this repair-hindering layered design was necessary to waterproof the S5—but unfortunately it carried over to the hydrophobic Alpha.
Like the iPhone 6, the Alpha decided to reroute its home button cable to protect it, opting to simply detach the home button from the display assembly, so that its cable now routes down into the interior.
It took about half an hour of heating and prying around the edge of the front panel before we succeeded in freeing the razor-thin display assembly—at 1.4 mm, it's less than half the thickness of the iPhone 6 front panel. To add insult to injury, replacing anything other than the battery requires first removing the display, risking extra damage on the way to a repair.
Wild Pack of ICs:
- Samsung Exynos 5430 SoC (labeled as KMR2W0009M)
- Intel PMB9933 P10 DS XG726G H1429 F429A549
- Maxim Integrated MAX77804K (System PSoC)
- Broadcom BCM4753IA1
- Wolfson Microelectronics WM5110E Low Power Audio System
- RF Micro Devices RF8095 F14N6GS
- Skyworks 7851 0268
- Intel PMB5747
- Samsung S2MPS13 Power Management IC
- SWKT GRG78 Antenna Switch Module
- 0055 1407 7899 (likely Cypress CapSense capacitive touch-sensing controller, like the S5)
- STMicroelectronics Touchscreen Controller
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit. All images have zoom function.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments