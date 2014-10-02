© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Kontron completes move to Augsburg and Deggendorf

Kontron has completed its site consolidation, which the company announced during summer last year. The company will operate from three locations, Augsburg, Deggendorf and Saarbrücken.

Kontron’s new headquarters and central technology campus are located in Augsburg. And with the site consolidation completed, the company has completed a key measure of its cost-reduction and efficiency programme “New Kontron”.



“I am very pleased that we have managed to relocate our sites as planned. Today, we can mark another important measure of the ‘New Kontron’ programme as being successfully completed”, said Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG. “We now further concentrate on our strategic goals and the needs of our clients with increased efficiency due to our centralized business operations. We are a global leader in ECT solutions – and we want to defend and further strengthen this position.”



Over the past months, all activities of the Kaufbeuren, Eching, Roding and Ulm sites have been relocated to Augsburg and Deggendorf. Existing buildings in Augsburg were refurbished and re-fitted accordingly. The construction of an additional building for more than 300 people for the new, technology campus in Augsburg is proceeding on schedule. The sites have been consolidated in order to exploit synergies in research and development, production and distribution.