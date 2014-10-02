© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Amicra hires new sales manager for the US

Amicra Microtechnologies GmbH, has selected Joe Ettipio as Sales Manager for the U.S. Western Region.

Joe Ettipio will be responsible for the company's portfolio of die bonder and flip-chip bonder systems, wafer inking systems, dispense and test systems, and other technology solutions and services, working out of his home office in California.



Joe Ettipio is the second addition to the U.S. Sales management team this year, and will be responsible specifically for the Western region of the United States. Joe brings along with him experience as a technical sales professional, selling and working in the front and backend microelectronics and semiconductor industry, as well as medical and aerospace and defense facilities, predominately located throughout North America and Europe.