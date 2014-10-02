© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

HMS acquires ex connectBlue products from u-blox

Swedish HMS Networks AB has acquired the wireless gateway products from Swiss-based u-blox AG, which includes wireless gateways and access points.

u-blox' cellular and short range wireless modules are not affected by this agreement.



“u-blox’ primary focus is on chips and modules for embedded applications. The wireless gateway products that were part of the former connectBlue acquisition are therefore outside of our strategic focus. We are delighted that HMS has taken over these products to serve the existing customer base, and look forward to our continued partnership as strategic supplier of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules to HMS.” says Herbert Blaser, Vice President Short Range Products at u-blox.



“We are excited to add u-blox’ gateway product line to our solutions for industrial communication gateways under our brand “Anybus”. We see wireless gateways as a technology that is gaining more and more importance in industrial applications. We are looking forward to maintaining and further developing our business around wireless gateways serving this expanding market.” says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS.