Wilson Electronics strengthens management

Wilson Electronics, LLC. manufacturer of of cellular signal boosters, has hired Lonnie Arima as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, reporting to Robert Van Buskirk, President and CEO.

Mr. Arima most recently served as the Vice President of Channel Sales & Marketing at HERE, a division of Nokia that handles mapping and location, where he was over development of channel sales in the Americas.



“We are extremely pleased to have Lonnie on board and driving the sales and marketing efforts here at Wilson Electronics,” Mr. Van Buskirk said. “In addition to his impressive resume, Lonnie brings with him a proven track record in consumer electronics sales and retail marketing, attributes that we believe will help take Wilson Electronics to the next phase of global, profitable growth.”



“It is an exciting time for the company, as demand is accelerating rapidly for fixed and mobile cellular boosters for use in consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications around the globe,” Lonnie Arima said. “In today’s world, connectivity has never been more important, and Wilson Electronics plays an integral role for both consumers and businesses that are seeking improved access to cellular broadband services. I look forward to working with our sales and marketing partners in my new role.”