© evertiq

Intepro appointed as Distributor for Preen

Intepro Systems has been appointed by Preen, a manufacturers of test and measurement power Sources as their distributor for the USA and Europe.

These new product lines complement Intepro’s existing portfolio and will deliver new business with established customers as well as taking Intepro into the fast-growing Green energy industries.



With its headquarters in Taiwan, Preen produces 65MW of AC power products per year and has three factories with 370 employees, including an R&D team of 55 engineers.



Stuart Gibson, Sales Manager of Intepro Systems comments, “Preen is an experienced, customer proven supplier of high efficiency power solutions for test and measurement applications in industrial and new energy markets and is an excellent fit alongside our own power test and electronic load products.”