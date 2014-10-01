© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Ericsson completes acquisition of Ambient

Ericsson has completed the acquisition of Ambient Corporation, a US-based provider of smart grid communications technology for utilities.

Ambient's platform enables utilities to deploy and integrate multiple smart grid applications and technologies, in parallel on a single communications infrastructure. The acquisition increases Ericsson's ability to help utilities maximise their investments in smart grids.



Magnus Mandersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Unit Global Services at Ericsson, says: "At Ericsson we are increasingly using our experience in communications and providing managed services for networks that serve more than 1 billion subscribers worldwide to assist partners and customers in the utilities sector. We're helping utilities to adopt new types of applications and enable new business models, and I believe Ambient could make a big contribution to that effort."