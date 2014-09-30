© vladek dreamstime.com

Samtec acquires Teraspeed Consulting Group

Samtec is acquiring Teraspeed Consulting Group, a team of interconnect engineers who provide enabling technology and support in the design and implementation of high performance systems.

Teraspeed Consulting Group will maintain operations under the name Teraspeed Consulting – A Division of Samtec.



“In all high-end products, the customers’ circuit boards must be optimized for the specific connector. To stay competitive, connector companies are building their SI expertise not just for their own design challenges but also to assist their customers,” said Eric Bogatin, Teledyne LeCroy Signal Integrity Academy. “This is why Samtec recently acquired Teraspeed Consulting to strengthen its support for solving customers’ SI problems.”



Teraspeed Consulting offers silicon-to-silicon signal integrity design solutions from bare die, to package, to board, to connector or cable, and back again.