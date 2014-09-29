© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Nordic Semi opens R&D office in Finland

Nordic Semiconductor ASA is opening an R&D office in Oulu, Finland. The compant will take advantage of the layoffs recently announced by several large technology companies in Oulu.

The new R&D team will work alongside Nordic’s current R&D teams in Trondheim and Oslo, Norway and Krakow, Poland.



“Over the past year we have experienced a large growth in the demand for our products, and especially our ground breaking Bluetooth Smart wireless technology products. As Nordic constantly targets to be leading in connectivity technologies, we are strengthening our R&D resources by adding highly qualified engineers from the IT hub that has been built in Northern Finland during the last years”, says Svenn-Tore Larsen, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor ASA.