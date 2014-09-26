©

Pulse Electronics to delist from NYSE

Pulse Electronics has submitted a written notice to the New York Stock Exchange of its decision to voluntarily delist its common stock from the NYSE and to deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Pulse Electronics’ board of directors decided to delist from the NYSE and deregister its common stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as it believes that the savings that will benefit the company and its shareholders outweigh the advantages of continuing as a NYSE listed and SEC reporting company.



Without the annual accounting and legal costs and administrative burdens associated with SEC reporting obligations and compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Pulse Electronics believes it will be able to reduce its costs while still maintaining appropriate financial controls. Pulse Electronics further believes that these changes will provide for greater operational efficiencies that will allow the company to better focus on its business.