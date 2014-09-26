© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Espotel partners up with IBM

Espotel is building a partnership with IBM by combining embedded solutions experience with IBM BlueMix environment.

According to Espotel's CTO Jaakko Ala-Paavola "fast and easy bringing into use and need-based pricing of the environment play the key role in the partnership", Sales Director of IBM Global Technology Services Antti Partanen writes in the 'Suomi elää älystä' blog.



The partnership with IBM enables Espotel to serve its' customers better as "testing is easy with BlueMix because they offer a lighter version of the developing environment for running free demos", Ala-Paavola adds.