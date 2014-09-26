© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Jüllich Glas to quadruple production

The Hungarian company, Jüllich Glas, a producer of solar panels, is planning to not double, but quadruple its production to meet global demand.

The company currently produces about 25'000 solar panels on a daily basis, but is looking to quadruple its output, according to a report in The Budapest Business Journal,



The company, which currently focuses on household-sized mini plates, for which demand has stayed high due to current regulations being favourable.