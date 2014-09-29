© baloncici dreamstime.com

Proant Embedded signs with Digi-Key

Proant AB embedded antenna products signs global distribution agreement with Digi-Key.

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation signed a global distribution agreement with Proant AB, supplier of robust and high-performance antennas.



“We are proud to be a part of Digi-Key’s global supplier network,” said Tomas Rutfors, CEO at Proant AB. “By partnering with a global distribution leader with a track record of best-in-class ecommerce capabilities and customer service, we will be able to serve a broader market segment.”



“The IoT is remaining a hot and rapidly growing market, and we are pleased to provide these new machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions to our customers worldwide,” said Ira Suko, Director of Semiconductors for Digi-Key.