© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

Aixtron receives large multiple tool order from China

San’an Optoelectronics expands production capacity with Aixtron’s Next Generation tool.

San’an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. has ordered 50 Next Generation Showerhead MOCVD tools from Aixtron. This is one of the largest orders the company has ever received and is growing evidence that LED manufacturers are beginning to expand production capacity to meet the constantly increasing demand for LEDs.



The equipment will be delivered starting in Q4/2014. All systems will be installed in San’an’s Chinese production facility by an Aixtron service team. The tools will be used to expand the manufacturer’s production capacity for ultra-high brightness LED chips based on Gallium Nitride.