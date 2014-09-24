© unbox therapy Business | September 24, 2014
You did ask for a bendy display, right?
Steve Jobs already showed us how to hold an iPhone the proper way. Now we are told that skinny or Size Zero isn't all that good either.
Reading a newspaper in mid summer, made it perfectly clear that people were somewhat expecting a flexible or curved display on the iPhone 6. While that did not happen, some iPhone 6 owners are apparently having a go at that themselves. Not intentionally mind.
The web - mostly Twitter actually - is buzzing with news of curved iPhone 6plus displays. However the curved display isn't a design feature per se.
In other words, the phones are bending, and they're not supposed to bend. Apparently, putting your newly purchased iPhone 6 plus into the front pocket of your trousers isn't such a good idea. Sitting down with the phone still tugged away in that front pocket seems to be even worse.
So - until Apple manages to fix this design flaw - there are only a few things you can do: buy a pair of cargo pants (or at least skip the skinny for now); get yourself trendy with a purse; put the iPhone into your back pocket and see if it bends the other way. Or you might just be a little more careful with that new smartphone of yours.
Don't believe us? Check out the YouTube video below (Unbox Therapy). He also has a video for the Galaxy Note 3 (link provided here).
The web - mostly Twitter actually - is buzzing with news of curved iPhone 6plus displays. However the curved display isn't a design feature per se.
In other words, the phones are bending, and they're not supposed to bend. Apparently, putting your newly purchased iPhone 6 plus into the front pocket of your trousers isn't such a good idea. Sitting down with the phone still tugged away in that front pocket seems to be even worse.
So - until Apple manages to fix this design flaw - there are only a few things you can do: buy a pair of cargo pants (or at least skip the skinny for now); get yourself trendy with a purse; put the iPhone into your back pocket and see if it bends the other way. Or you might just be a little more careful with that new smartphone of yours.
Don't believe us? Check out the YouTube video below (Unbox Therapy). He also has a video for the Galaxy Note 3 (link provided here).
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments