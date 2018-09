You did ask for a bendy display, right?

© unbox therapy

Steve Jobs already showed us how to hold an iPhone the proper way. Now we are told that skinny or Size Zero isn't all that good either.

Reading a newspaper in mid summer, made it perfectly clear that people were somewhat expecting a flexible or curved display on the iPhone 6. While that did not happen, some iPhone 6 owners are apparently having a go at that themselves. Not intentionally mind.The web - mostly Twitter actually - is buzzing with news of curved iPhone 6plus displays. However the curved display isn't a design feature per se.In other words, the phones are bending, and they're not supposed to bend. Apparently, putting your newly purchased iPhone 6 plus into the front pocket of your trousers isn't such a good idea. Sitting down with the phone still tugged away in that front pocket seems to be even worse.So - until Apple manages to fix this design flaw - there are only a few things you can do: buy a pair of cargo pants (or at least skip the skinny for now); get yourself trendy with a purse; put the iPhone into your back pocket and see if it bends the other way. Or you might just be a little more careful with that new smartphone of yours.Don't believe us? Check out the YouTube video below (Unbox Therapy). He also has a video for the Galaxy Note 3 ( link provided here ).