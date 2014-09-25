© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Canatu partners up with Display Solution

Canatu partners up with Display Solution to deliver touch display solutions with enhanced outdoor readability and new design forms.

Canatu, a manufacturer of conductive films and touch sensors, is partnering with Display Solution, a developer of customized industrial and digital signage solutions, to collaborate on disruptive touchscreen technology.



The partners will use Canatu's CNB (Carbon NanoBud) Film technology and Display Solution's controller equipment to develop touch display solutions which provide sunlight readability. Touch displays with new design possibilities in flexible or 3D forms will also be offered. The joint touch display solutions are mainly targeted towards automation, medical, digital signage or point of sale (POS) markets for the touch applications with 4,3" up to 15" displays.



"We are pleased to partner with Display Solution which is an expert in enhanced touch display solutions for demanding outdoor conditions," says Risto Vuohelainen, CEO at Canatu. "We can leverage Display Solution's long experience in introducing new touch products to the markets of automation, medical, digital signage and point of sale, "continues Vuohelainen.



"Partnering with Canatu offers us an innovative technology which will help our customers design products in a completely new way," says Norbert Feuchtgruber, CEO at Display Solution AG. "Through the flexibility, easy integration and production process we expect this product to uptake in the European market segment and find interesting, new and exciting opportunities for their utilisation."