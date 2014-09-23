© evertiq Components | September 23, 2014
Analog Devices inks it with EBV Elektronika
EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, and Analog Devices, have signed a distribution franchise agreement for the EMEA region, except Russia, Ukraine and Israel, effective November 3, 2014.
EBV Elektronik will represent ADI’s complete product portfolio, including data converters, amplifiers, DSPs, MEMs, power management ICs, and an extended linear and RF/microwave portfolio. The two companies have an overlapping strategic focus on market segments such as industrial, automotive, energy, RF & wireless.
“We welcome the opportunity to benefit from EBV Elektronik’s dynamism and entrepreneurship. This will take us to a new base of customers in the region,” said Carsten Suckrow, Vice President, Sales, EMEA. “We are not simply opening a channel that takes orders, but rather engaging with highly qualified go-to-market experts whose clear directive will be new demand creation and growth.”
“Signing the EBV Elektronik agreement doesn’t change how we assess or manage our overall distribution network in Europe nor globally. And ADI remains committed to our longstanding relationships with our existing channel partners. At the same time, we are convinced this agreement will enhance access to ADI’s product portfolio and deliver on our promise of optimal customer satisfaction,” Suckrow added.
“Adding a strategic franchise like ADI to our linecard is great for EBV and our customers as well as positive for all suppliers in the long run. EBV will become an even more attractive partner for our customers which will generate more opportunities also for our existing franchises. We see this as a win-win-win situation. Analog Devices secures access to the strong sales and FAE teams at EBV; we, at EBV, are thrilled to be able to offer such world leading technology solutions and our customers will be able to enjoy the result of this very promising product, know-how and service combination. Analog Devices and EBV, two leaders, are now working together: for me that’s the perfect fit,” Puljarevic concludes.
