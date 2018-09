Motorola caught diving in TI’s dumpster

© ifixit

Dumpster diving confirmed. It looks like Ars Technica nailed it — the Moto 360 features a four-year-old TI OMAP3630.

Teardown highlights:

Inside we find:

Texas Instruments X3630ACBP (OMAP3630) Applications Processor

Texas Instruments TMS320C5545 Fixed-Point Digital Signal Processor

Micron Technology MT46H128M32L2KQ-5 IT 512 MB Mobile LPDDR RAM

Toshiba THGBMAG5A1JBAIT 4 GB e-MMC NAND Flash

Texas Instruments 1211A1 USB 2.0 PHY Transceiver

Atmel MXT112S Capacitive Touchscreen Controller

Texas Instruments AFE4490 Integrated Analog Front-End for Pulse Oximeters

Wolfson Microelectronics WM7121 Top Port Analogue Silicon Microphone

Wolfson Microelectronics WM7132 MEMS Microphone

Texas Instruments TPS659120 PMU for Processor Power

Texas Instruments BQ51051B Integrated Wireless Power Li-ion Charger Receiver

Solomon Systech SSD2848K1 MIPI Display Interface Controller

More ICs await us on the charging dock's motherboard:

Texas Instruments BQ500212A Qi Compliant 5 V Wireless Power Transmitter Manager

Texas Instruments 97376M Synchronous Buck NexFET Power Stage