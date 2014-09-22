© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

FPC wins two new separate design wins

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has won two new separate design wins with FPC’s touch fingerprint sensors FPC1150 and FPC1021.

The first is regarding FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor FPC1150, which will be used as a home button by a Global Tier 1 OEM customer in a flagship model with a target launch date in Q1 2015. The second is regarding FPC’s touch fingerprint sensor FPC1021, which will be integrated by a Global top 5 OEM in a mid-high end high volume model with a targeted launch date in Q2 2015.



Jörgen Lantto, acting President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, commented: “It is with great pride we announce these two DW for our touch fingerprint product family, so soon after the launch of the Huawei Ascend Mate 7 phone with our touch fingerprint sensor FPC1020. We are especially pleased to see our first DW with our new touch fingerprint sensor FPC1150, being less than half the size of FPC1020, still supporting the possibility to wake up the phone with a simple touch and 360 degree rotation capability, and that fits a placement on the front of the phone. We are also happy about our FPC1021 DW and that our customer is integrating our touch fingerprint sensor in a mid-high end high volume model. FPC’s superior fingerprint technology with regards to image quality and low power consumption has distanced FPC from any competition for touch fingerprint sensor sockets in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The interest in our fingerprint sensors has lately grown significantly, not the least due to the fantastic reviews our sensor technology has received and how it enables a superior user experience for the consumer”.