Panasonic and Leica Camera expand partnership

Panasonic Corporation and Leica Camera AG have extended their partnership agreement and agreed to expand and strengthen their technological cooperation in the digital camera field.

The agreement includes the extension of license agreement for use of Leica's trademark on Panasonic’s digital camera products as well as expansion and strengthening of technological cooperation between the two companies.



Based on this agreement, Panasonic will be able to commercialie digital camera products with Leica lenses over the next five years, from October 2014 to September 2019 while Leica will be able through the expansion and strengthening of technological cooperation to utilize Panasonic's digital technology in its own product development.



Yoshiyuki Miyabe, President of AVC Networks Company, an internal company of Panasonic, stated: "It is a great honor to be able to strengthen our bonds with Leica as a strategic partner. Panasonic will continue to incorporate Leica's century-worth of optical technologies and camera traditions into the DNA of Panasonic’s digital cameras to further expand our business."



Alfred Schopf, Chief Executive Officer of Leica Camera, said: "The signing of this agreement is significant for Leica as we seek further growth in the digital imaging sector. Strengthening our cooperative relationship with Panasonic is essential to Leica's continued growth."