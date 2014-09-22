© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

STATS ChipPAC's COO resigns

Wan Choong Hoe has resigned from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at STATS ChipPAC, effective 30 September 2014.

"We thank Choong Hoe for his invaluable contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours," said Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC. Tan Lay Koon will serve as acting Chief Operating Officer until the Company identifies a suitable candidate.