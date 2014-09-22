© acal bfi

Acal BFi signs Altchna

Acal BFi have signed a new, exclusive pan-European distribution agreement with Altechna.

Jean-Claude Sanudo, Photonics Business Development Director at Acal BFi, said: “We are delighted to be appointed as Altechna’s exclusive pan-European distributor. The addition of their innovative range of high performance and price competitive laser optical components and opto-mechanical assemblies complements Acal BFi’s current photonics portfolio and enhances our ability to provide our customers with the latest, high quality and reliable optical products on the market.”



"Altechna is pleased to partner with Acal BFi to distribute our product lines", said Tadas Lipinskas, CEO of Altechna. "Their reputation for providing leading-edge products and custom service solutions combined with our innovative manufacturing and test capabilities enable both Acal BFi and Altechna to expand our market opportunities whilst enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our customers."