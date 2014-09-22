iPhone 6 Teardown

© ifixit

The iPhone 6 is basically the same device, but smaller, than the iPhone 6 Plus.



Teardown highlights:

And that's great—the 6 Plus phablet confirmed that a tablet-like Apple device could be easily opened (a direct contrast to the iPad and iPad Mini). Both 6 and 6 Plus received sold 7 out of 10 repairability scores.Even though they're both quite fixable, we have a feeling the smaller 6 will be less prone to breakage than its big-screened brother... at least judging by the staggering amount of shattered-screen Galaxy Notes we've encountered.The iPhone 6 features an 1810 mAh, 3.82 V Lithium-ion Polymer battery with an energy rating of 6.91 Wh. This is a fair bit smaller than the iPhone 6 Plus's 11.1 Wh, 2915 mAh battery—but still a notable bump from the 1560 mAh unit in the iPhone 5s.Though it lacks the fancy optical image stabilization of the camera in the iPhone 6 Plus, this unit shares virtually all of its other specs: 8 megapixels, f/2.2 aperture, True Tone flash, and phase-detection autofocus.