Avnet Technology Solutions leader stepping down

Avnet Technology Solutions Global President Phil Gallagher intends to step down from his current role to focus on new career opportunities in line with his personal goals.

Mr. Gallagher will stay in place until a successor is named and will assist in a collaborative transition. The company has initiated a search to replace him and expects to have a new leader in place by the end of the calendar year.



Rick Hamada, chief executive officer, said, "Phil is a well-respected, 31-year veteran of the company. Over the past five years, the Technology Solutions team has built a solid foundation for the future, adding several strategic suppliers, technologies and services to our portfolio. In addition, they have expanded our geographic footprint in many key markets in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. With this in place, we are well positioned to create the robust solutions our customers need, and we thank Phil for his valuable contributions to the business."