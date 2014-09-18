© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

New contracts in Germany for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed contracts with customers in Germany in the industrial and maritime segments worth about EUR 1.2 million (NOK 10 million).

The contracts confirm a positive development for us in the German market, with a growth of more than 30 % in the first half of 2014.



The contracts comprise delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customers' end products.



“Our customers want a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons.



Deliveries of such computer solutions require high quality, local expertise and well-established production and delivery capabilities in Asia.