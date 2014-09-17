© evertiq

Transonics sign with Zettler

Transonics has signed a UK distribution franchise agreement with China-based manufacturer of LCD dsplays, Xiamen Zettler Electronic.

Zettler established the Displaytronic brand in 1998 to develop and sell a range of LCD Displays including digital TFT panels, character modules, graphic modules, custom glass and BTN (black twisted nematic) and complete custom designed displays.



Displaytronic design and manufacture LCD displays using fluids from TN/HTN/STN/FSTN/TFT incorporated in COB, TAB, COG or COF packages. Displaytronic LCD displays are ideally suited to industrial applications due to their long term product availability (typically 5-10 years), long operational lifetime, excellent quality and high reliability.



Daniel French, Managing Director of Transonics plc, comments; “Transonics is proud to represent Displaytronic in the UK. This leading Chinese manufacturer offers a very extensive range of LCD displays for industrial HMI applications at competitive prices and short lead times. Nothing improves the look of a product more than a clear, crisp, bright display. So if it’s to refresh an existing product or to add ‘wow factor‘ to a new design, contact Transonics today to discuss your LCD display requirements”.