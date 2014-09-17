© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

New Freescale Discovery Lab opens in France

Freescale Semiconductor has opened the Freescale Discovery Lab in Toulouse, an incubator where inventors of the next big thing pursue high risk, high reward ideas. This lab is the first located outside the Austin Headquarters (Texas).

Inventors at the Discovery Lab are working on a variety of technology from exploring alternative materials, creating cutting edge packaging technology to architecting new systems and software that will enable next generation products to fuel major market trends such as IoT (Internet of Things), SDN (Software Defined Networks), and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).



Every employee is encouraged to submit ideas and when accepted, that employee is assigned to the lab either in Austin or in Toulouse to work full-time on its project. Over 200 ideas have been submitted already, and more than 20 employees are currently working on nine projects.



“We couldn’t be more proud of what the Freescale Discovery Lab has accomplished in such a short period of time," said Gregg Lowe, Freescale president and chief executive officer. “These labs will continue to be a haven for disruptive innovation that nurtures new ideas, bringing about dramatic improvements in technology that change the face of our industry.”