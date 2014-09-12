© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

u-blox joins Wi-Fi Alliance

Swiss u-blox has become an official member of the Wi-Fi Alliance, a global non-profit industry association of companies who share a vision of seamless connectivity.

"We welcome u-blox to Wi-Fi alliance and look forward to u-blox’ contribution to our organization to help expand Wi-Fi in the industrial and automotive markets.” said Edgar Figueroa, President and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance.



"Wi-Fi has become the de-facto leading technology for high-speed short range radio communications, and is a strategic enabler for the Internet of Things," said Thomas Seiler, u-blox CEO, "With our advanced Wi-Fi technology aimed at industrial and vehicle applications, joining the Wi-Fi Alliance gives us immediate access to the industry leaders in the Wi-Fi ecosystem. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration."



Through the recent acquisitions of connectBlue and Antcor, established innovators in Wi-Fi module and software development, u-blox has integrated Wi-Fi as a strategic technology within the product portfolio.