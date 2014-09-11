© evertiq

Elmos signs distribution agreement with Silica

Silica, an Avnet Company, has signed a distribution agreement with mixed-signal specialist Elmos Semiconductor AG, authorising Silica to sell and support their range of Interface, Sensor, Power and Motor Control products across Europe.

“Europe is a very innovative market that requires products creating high value along with the full set of supply chain and design-in support,” said Dr. Peter Geiselhart, Elmos Board Member for Sales & Development. “It is great to be working with one of the leading distribution channels for Europe. SILICA engineers offer an impressive range of complementary services for the Elmos portfolio, while our innovative product portfolio will offer new solutions for SILICA customers,” he adds.



Mario Orlandi, vice president dales EMEA at SILICA commented: “The addition of Elmos to our linecard brings with it a host of extremely attractive products. In particular these include Smoke Detectors, BLDC Motor Driver and KNX. SILICA’s approach to market is characterised by the provision of expert technical support and the Elmos line is no exception. Our customers will benefit from the assistance of more than 110 FAEs, ensuring that new designs can be brought to market quickly and efficiently.”