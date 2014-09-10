© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Dune HD and Sigma to collaborate on set-top box solutions

Sigma Designs, a provider of SoC solutions for Smart TV, Smart home and IP-based set-top-boxes (STBs), has been selected by Dune HD for a variety of its set-top box products.

"Sigma Designs offers the best performance at an affordable price point, a key factor in our decision regarding our chipset supplier for our various set-top box products," said Konstantin Dyshlevoy, president & CEO of Dune HD. "Furthermore, the various Sigma products support a wide range of requirements, from low power and small form-factor needed for our Connect Stick plug-and-play HD streaming device, to native HEVC support for next generation video service delivery, as well as more traditional IPTV STBs."



"We are sensitive to the needs of our STB customers, who need to deliver outstanding quality and a broad feature set while managing costs for their end user equipment," said Mustafa Ozgen, vice-president and general manager multimedia business for Sigma Designs. "Our collaboration with Dune HD to meet the full range of device requirements suits the rapidly changing consumer environment and enables Dune HD to provide operators with advanced video solutions for IPTV and OTT services."