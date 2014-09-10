© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New appointment at Intelliconnect

Intelliconnect, a UK based specialist manufacturer of RF connectors, has appointed Martin Spooner to the new position of Engineering Director.

Martin’s responsibilities will include development of new connector products, the company’s cable assembly capabilities and overseeing the development of Intelliconnect’s manufacturing capability in UK and Europe.



Beginning his career at Marconi, Martin has spent over twenty years working for Emerson and Midwest Microwave.



Roy Philips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect, comments, “Martin is one of the foremost connector and cable engineers in the UK and we are very fortunate to have him on-board. His experience will ensure we have no ITAR issues, increase the flexibility of our manufacturing capabilities and design solutions, continue our philosophy of lean manufacturing techniques and process control in line with our ambitious growth plan.”