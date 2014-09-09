© evertiq

Rutronik in Europe-wide franchise agreement with SUMIDA

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has entered into a Europe-wide sales and marketing agreement with SUMIDA.

Customers can now obtain products from the SUMIDA portfolio directly from Rutronik, including the VOGT and STELCO brands.



“We are delighted to be working with SUMIDA. It means that we are now able to supply our customers with a wider range of products,” explained Gökhan Ersoy, Inductances and Timing Devices Product Manager at Rutronik. “In particular we believe that the high current and high temperature series are extremely interesting. For the innovative customized solutions, we can greatly reduce implementation times with the use of 3D printers and ultrasonic milling. A further boost to innovative power is provided by our in-house development and production facilities for magnetic materials such as ferrite and iron-powder.” Thomas Friedl, Distribution Manager for Europe at SUMIDA, elaborated: “With Rutronik’s wide area coverage and our combined expertise we see an excellent opportunity to offer our customers a wide range of products of topmost quality and innovative aspirations.”