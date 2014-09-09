© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Components | September 09, 2014
Alliance Memory appoints salesperson in Bulgaria
Alliance Memory has strengthened its sales force in south-eastern Europe with the addition of Ivailo Dimitrov as salesperson in Bulgaria.
In his new role, Mr. Dimitrov will be responsible for providing sales support to Alliance Memory's rapidly expanding customer base in the country.
Mr. Dimitrov comes to Alliance Memory from Rutronik GmbH, where he served as field sales and applications engineer for the distributor's wide range of electronic components, including legacy memory products from Alliance Memory. Previously, he has held the positions of sales manager and service manager at Eurocode Ltd., UNION Lab Ltd., and ANTISEL Selidis Bros Bulgaria Ltd.
"From scientific instrumentation to consumer goods, Ivailo has extensive knowledge of a wide range of markets in Bulgaria and their need for legacy memory devices," said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. "As we continue to grow in southeastern Europe, he will be instrumental in driving sales while providing an invaluable resource to our customers."
"There is high demand in Bulgaria for pin-for-pin compatible legacy memory devices that help manufacturers avoid the high cost of redesigns," said Mr. Dimitrov. "I'm looking forward to meeting this need with Alliance Memory's SRAMs and DRAMs, while helping the company continue its success in the country."
