© confidential info dreamstime.com Business | September 09, 2014
SEMI wins request for export control review on Etch Equipment
SEMI has successfully appealed to the U.S. government to review the validity of current export controls on semiconductor etch equipment.
The U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice in the Federal Register announcing the launch of the first Foreign Availability Assessment in more than 20 years. The assessment is in response to SEMI’s formal petition asserting that etch equipment comparable to the controlled specification is available from Chinese sources.
“SEMI is pleased to have facilitated a constructive dialog with international industry participants and the U.S. government in order to pursue updated and appropriate levels of export control,” said Jonathan Davis, SEMI global vice president of advocacy. “The decontrol of semiconductor etch technology is a necessary recognition of modern commercial realities and will contribute to a level field of competition.”
Anistropic plasma dry etching equipment designed or optimized to produce critical dimensions of 65 nanometers (nm) or less within specific uniformity capabilities is controlled by the Department of Commerce for national security reasons. Considered a “dual-use” technology, advanced etch equipment can be used for both civil and military applications. While the technology can be used to produce devices for military application, the vast majority of commercial etch technology is used by semiconductor manufacturers that produce integrated circuits (ICs) and other devices for common computing, communication and consumer electronics products.
“Compliance with licensing protocols can be time-consuming and expensive,” said Davis. SEMI members’ global customers potentially view delays and unpredictability associated with licensing processes as a negative factor in purchasing decisions.”
Proving the existence of an indigenous manufacturing capability or source would render U.S. controls baseless and allow U.S. producers more equal access to foreign markets. The process of invalidating a controlled item due to foreign availability is defined in the Export Administration Act of 1979 and amended Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is tasked with conducting the assessment and providing a report to the Secretary of Commerce. Having found sufficient merit in the SEMI claim, BIS is initiating the assessment and soliciting public comments.
The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has 120 days after the formal notice to complete a review of foreign production capacity within China and deliver a report to the Secretary detailing their findings.
“SEMI is pleased to have facilitated a constructive dialog with international industry participants and the U.S. government in order to pursue updated and appropriate levels of export control,” said Jonathan Davis, SEMI global vice president of advocacy. “The decontrol of semiconductor etch technology is a necessary recognition of modern commercial realities and will contribute to a level field of competition.”
Anistropic plasma dry etching equipment designed or optimized to produce critical dimensions of 65 nanometers (nm) or less within specific uniformity capabilities is controlled by the Department of Commerce for national security reasons. Considered a “dual-use” technology, advanced etch equipment can be used for both civil and military applications. While the technology can be used to produce devices for military application, the vast majority of commercial etch technology is used by semiconductor manufacturers that produce integrated circuits (ICs) and other devices for common computing, communication and consumer electronics products.
“Compliance with licensing protocols can be time-consuming and expensive,” said Davis. SEMI members’ global customers potentially view delays and unpredictability associated with licensing processes as a negative factor in purchasing decisions.”
Proving the existence of an indigenous manufacturing capability or source would render U.S. controls baseless and allow U.S. producers more equal access to foreign markets. The process of invalidating a controlled item due to foreign availability is defined in the Export Administration Act of 1979 and amended Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is tasked with conducting the assessment and providing a report to the Secretary of Commerce. Having found sufficient merit in the SEMI claim, BIS is initiating the assessment and soliciting public comments.
The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has 120 days after the formal notice to complete a review of foreign production capacity within China and deliver a report to the Secretary detailing their findings.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments