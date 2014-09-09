© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Sensory Brings Moto Voice to Motorola

Sensory's TrulyHandsfree voice technology is being widely adopted for Motorola's Moto Voice feature.

TrulyHandsfree is an always-on, always-listening voice control solution. It enables users to activate and access their phone with an ultra-low power voice trigger.



Motorola first deployed Sensory technology in its Touchless Control feature, which was highly acclaimed by reviewers and customers alike and was used in the original Moto X, Droid Ultra, Droid Mini, and Droid Maxx.



Motorola announced the name change to Moto Voice to clarify the technology was not a standard part of Android.



"We were thrilled with the nice products Motorola shipped last year with Sensory's TrulyHandsfree," noted Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory Inc. "The new generation of Moto X with Moto Hint and Moto 360 will be even better."



"The TrulyHandsfree solution provided the last piece of the puzzle to enabling Motorola's Moto Voice function, which has served it well in cutting edge phones such as the Moto X," said William Meisel, President of TMA Associates, which provides insights and consulting support to companies that want to incorporate speech technologies into their products or services.